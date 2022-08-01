National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,661 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

