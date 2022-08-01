National Bank of Canada FI Sells 19,647 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.