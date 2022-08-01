NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $38.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.53. NCR has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

Institutional Trading of NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.