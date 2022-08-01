NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

Shares of NCSM opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

