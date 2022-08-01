Nebulas Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $508,430.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,002.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00177018 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,013,618 coins and its circulating supply is 62,501,816 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
