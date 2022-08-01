Nerve Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282,254.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $323,853.84 and $282,254.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance (CRYPTO:NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

