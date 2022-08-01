Nerve Finance Market Cap Reaches $322,117.71 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $322,117.71 and approximately $371,123.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,843.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003755 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

