Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 1,962,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $53,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.2 %

NSRGF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.66. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $143.92.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.