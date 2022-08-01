Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.91. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.