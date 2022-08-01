Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $222.17 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

