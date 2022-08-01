NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $284,926 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

