New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

