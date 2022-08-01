New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $250.93 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

