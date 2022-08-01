New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 534,605 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $153.22 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.