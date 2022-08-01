Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.79-$1.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,977 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $5,353,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands



Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

