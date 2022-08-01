Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 108,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Newmark Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Newmark Group by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.