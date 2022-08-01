NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $2.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00250592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

