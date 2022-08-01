NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.