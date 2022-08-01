NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.71. 204,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

