NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

