Nexus Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $379,095.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,962,256 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

