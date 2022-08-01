NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Update

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 5,220,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 902.3 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Up 8.7 %

NDRBF stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.