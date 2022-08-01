Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About Nighthawk Gold

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

