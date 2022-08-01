Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Nighthawk Gold Price Performance
Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
About Nighthawk Gold
