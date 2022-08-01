NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

