Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,780,064 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780,064 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 3.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of SEA worth $425,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

SEA Stock Up 2.0 %

SE stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,198. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

