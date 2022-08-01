Nikola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 94,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,751 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nikola by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Nikola by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 310,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,621. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.