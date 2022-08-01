NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

