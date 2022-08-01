NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,258 shares during the period. Amcor makes up 0.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Amcor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.95 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

