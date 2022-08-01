Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 44.9% in July

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

