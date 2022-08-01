Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 65.2% in July

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

