NorthRock Partners LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.