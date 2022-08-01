NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.