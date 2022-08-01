Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,078,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,473. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

