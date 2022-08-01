Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JQC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.46. 417,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.