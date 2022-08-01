Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKG opened at $11.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKG. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.