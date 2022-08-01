NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 35.2% in July

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee Price Performance

Shares of NUZE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 4,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. NuZee has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.49.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.