nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.
nVent Electric Trading Up 1.7 %
NVT traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. 52,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
nVent Electric Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
