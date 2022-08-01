nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

NVT traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. 52,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

