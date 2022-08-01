NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.53. The company has a market capitalization of $454.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.