NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSFDF opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

