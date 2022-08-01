O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

About O2Micro International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.