ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 297.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

ObsEva stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.21.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ObsEva by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

