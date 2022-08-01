Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.14

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 2052988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $729.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

