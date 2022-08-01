Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 6.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 26,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,068,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after buying an additional 364,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

