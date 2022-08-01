Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $104,608.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.50 or 0.99959437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00044292 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00028143 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

