Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.8 %

ORI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 1,661,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,051. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,974 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.