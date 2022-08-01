Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 3.9%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.25. 3,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,494,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.