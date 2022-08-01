Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Trading Up 2.9%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 12,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

