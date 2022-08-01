Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Omnicell by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 56.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.80.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $110.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

