Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 70.7% in July

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,481.0 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 11.5 %
Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.42.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
