Open Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,939.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Open Platform has a market cap of $732,737.23 and $26,939.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00132420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

